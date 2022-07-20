3rd-Gen Ather 450X Electric Scooter Launched in India

Ather Energy has launched the 3rd-gen of its highly popular and successful electric scooter, Ather 450X. The latest EV from the company comes with a host of new features that enhance its performance and ride consistency.

The 3rd-gen Ather 450X is equipped with a bigger and more powerful 3.7 kWh battery that enables users to ride in the ‘Warp’ (Ather’s high-performance mode) through every ride. The battery is also 25% larger than the previous generation, giving an ARAI-certified range of 146 kilometres and a TrueRangeTM of 105km.

The Ather 450X Gen3 continues to be the benchmark of ride quality and handling the first of its kind all-aluminium frame in the segment, perfectly balanced weight distribution, and incredibly low centre of gravity. To enhance the riding performance, the 450X comes with wider rear tyres that have been fundamentally designed to offer better grip while leaning on turns and a shorter braking distance.

To ensure that ride consistency and handling remain at an optimum level on the vehicle, Ather has introduced the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). TPMS is also crucial to maintaining range as lower tyre pressure increases the pressure on the battery. While TPMS is an accessory, it is an essential fitment to ensure consistency in handling, performance, and range everyday.

On the UI/UX front, the new Ather 450X Gen 3 now features an upgraded dashboard with a re-architected Ather stack and an upgraded 2 GB RAM. The electric scooter also has new rear view mirrors that are 2X better in terms of visibility and 5X in reliability. There's also an all-new sidestep, which has been designed to integrate seamlessly with the scooter’s design.

Introduced at a price of INR 155,657 (ex-showroom, Bangalore) the new 450X Gen 3 will be available in all experience centres across the country from the 20th of July 2022.