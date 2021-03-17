Hyundai Sells Over 10,000 New-Gen Cretas Each Month For Last One Year

It's been exactly an year since Hyundai launched the second-gen Creta in India on March 16, 2020, just before the COVID-19 lockdown. Hyundai has now announced that the new-gen Creta has recorded over 1.21 lakh unit sales in India in an year's time. Since the Creta was first launched in India in 2015, the company says that it has sold over 5.8 lakh units in the domestic market. And as for exports, Hyundai has managed to ship 2.16 lakh units of the Creta from India to other countries.

Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said,

"This exemplary feat is a testimony of Hyundai's manufacturing excellence and class leading features that we offer to our discerning customers. As we move ahead, I am confident that our smart Indian customers will continue to choose Hyundai cars that are redefining benchmarks across segments."

Hyundai has also revealed that higher-spec variants of the Creta - particularly the SX and SX(O) - are drawing in the majority of buyers, with as much as 51% of Creta buyers opting for these two variants. Feature loaded interiors are always a huge draw for Hyundai cars. Top-spec SX and SX(O) trims come equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and AppleCarPlay, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, alloys wheels, rear disc brakes, and much more.

The SX(O) variant further adds features like four airbags, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a full-digital instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake, hill-start assist, and ESC. Prices for the Creta SX start at INR 13.80 lakh* the petrol variant. The SX(O) variant, meanwhile, tops out at INR 17.49 lakh* for the diesel-automatic variant. Waiting period for these two variants range between 6-12 weeks, depending on the configuration. While most manufacturers are going the petrol-only route, Hyundai has also revealed that as many as 60% of all Creta buyers have opted for the diesel variants, in spite of their higher asking price.

This proves that there is still a huge demand for diesel vehicles in India. The 1.5L diesel engine on the Creta produces 115hp and 250Nm of torque. Prices for the Creta diesel variants range between INR 10.31 lakh to INR 17.49 lakh*. The company also revealed that over 20% of the buyers have opted for automatic variants. That number is surprisingly low given that Hyundai offers as many as three automatic gearbox options for each of the three engines - a torque converter automatic for the 1.5L diesel, a CVT automatic for the 1.5L NA petrol and a 7-speed DCT for the 1.4L turbo-petrol engine. The Hyundai Creta rivals the likes of the MG Hector, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks.