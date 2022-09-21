25 Riders on Honda CB350 Bikes Leave For 6-day Adventure in Ladakh

25 riders on Honda CB350 motorcycles have left from a 6-day adventure ride in Ladakh. This is under the new edition of Honda BigWing SunChasers that will take these riders to explore the awe-inspiring landscapes, quaint hamlets, and castle-like monasteries of Leh, the land of high passes.

Flagged off from Leh, the 500-kilometre-long ride will take the riders on Honda CB350 bikes on a spiritual exploration of monasteries like Shey, Thikse, Stakna & Hemis. With each passing day, the riders will move a notch higher as they wrestle through the hills & valleys of Khardungla, Pangong, Nubra and Changla before circling back to Leh.

Flagging off this edition of Honda BigWing SunChasers, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – MD, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said: