5000+ Riders Showed up to Celebrate 20th International Jawa-Yezdi Day

The Jawa-Yezdi community across the country took to the streets on their Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles on Sunday, 10th July 2022 to celebrate the 20th International Jawa-Yezdi Day.

One of the largest and most passionate motorcycle community rides in the country, the International Jawa-Yezdi Day ride saw record participation this year, where more than 5000 riders attended events and club/dealership-organized rides across India, making it the largest Jawa-Yezdi Day to date. The turnout included new Jawa & Yezdi riders along with classic Jawa & Yezdi owners.

The main event this year was hosted in the city of Bengaluru, which houses one of the biggest Jawa-Yezdi Kommunities in India, including a massive collection of classic models. This year saw 1000 motorcycles and 1200 people gather at the famed St. Joseph’s School Ground in the city.

Apart from the gathering of like-minded brand loyalists, a host of engaging activities like an on-site ‘Adventure Trail’, a display of iconic Jawa & Yezdi models and live music performances kept the participants entertained. There were also competitions like ‘Tug of War’, best-restored motorcycle, best-maintained motorcycle and highest distance travelled on a Jawa/Yezdi model for the participants.

Thanking the Kommuniti, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “The International Jawa-Yezdi Day is the most momentous date in the calendar for our Kommuniti and bringing them together at such scale this year has been a delightful experience for us. Their love and passion for the brands and the motorcycles is overwhelming and equally encouraging for us to contribute more towards making this bond stronger, and the Kommuniti larger.”