2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 Unveiled with Fresh Colours, Same Trusted Heart

Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the 2026 Versys 650, bringing subtle cosmetic updates to its middleweight adventure-tourer. While the core design remains untouched, the bike now comes in three vibrant new shades—Blue, Red, and Green—adding a bit of flair to its rugged touring persona.

Visually, the Versys 650 retains its sharp front end with dual LED headlamps, a short beak-style nose, and a stepped seat for long-distance comfort. However, beyond the updated colour palette, everything else stays familiar.

Mechanically, the 2026 Versys 650 continues to be powered by the 649cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, delivering 66 BHP and 61 Nm of torque. It’s mated to a 6-speed gearbox, offering the same reliable and refined performance that’s made it a favourite among touring enthusiasts.

The hardware package also remains unchanged. The bike features an upside-down front fork, a rear mono-shock, and disc brakes at both ends—with dual rotors up front—providing confident control across varying terrains.

Expected to arrive in India by late 2025, the updated Versys 650 may not reinvent the wheel, but it stays true to what it does best—being a capable, comfortable, and dependable touring machine, now with a splash of new paint to keep things fresh.