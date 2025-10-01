2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Debuts in Stunning Emerald Green

The 2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift has arrived with a fresh dose of style, now sporting an all-new Emerald Green livery inspired by the icons of the 1970s. Designed by the Ducati Style Centre, this new colour scheme highlights the bike’s blend of classic elegance and modern performance.

The Nightshift has always embodied the more refined side of the Scrambler family, and the 2026 update doubles down on that. A stitched Café Racer-style seat, minimal front mudguard, compact LED indicators, and the absence of a rear mudguard give it a lean, purposeful stance. Black spoked wheels add a sophisticated contrast, while the flat handlebar with bar-end mirrors completes the retro-inspired look.

Also read: 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Debuts with More Tech, Comfort and Efficiency

Underneath the style, the Scrambler Nightshift packs Ducati’s updated Desmodue engine, now featuring a compact eight-plate clutch for smoother operation and reduced bulk. This redesign has helped shave 4 kg off the overall weight, making the bike lighter and more manageable than before.

Tech upgrades include Ride by Wire throttle control, allowing riders to switch between two Riding Modes, and Ducati Traction Control for added confidence. Safety is bolstered further with cornering ABS, ensuring stability even during hard braking in tricky situations.

The Scrambler Nightshift isn’t just about performance—it’s about individuality. Ducati offers a wide range of customisation options through its online configurator, letting riders personalise their bikes to match their style.

With its retro-inspired design, modern tech, and now the striking Emerald Green finish, the 2026 Scrambler Nightshift promises to be one of the most stylish and approachable motorcycles in Ducati’s lineup. The new colour will be available in India starting Q2 2026.