2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Debuts with More Tech, Comfort and Efficiency

Ducati has unveiled the 2025 Multistrada V4, bringing in a host of updates that make the adventure-tourer more efficient, comfortable, and sportier than ever. Designed for riders who crave long-distance touring without compromising Ducati’s trademark performance, the new Multistrada promises enhanced versatility on every kind of road.

At its heart remains the V4 Granturismo engine, producing 170 hp. Ducati has introduced extended cylinder deactivation, which cuts fuel consumption by up to 6%, increasing range while lowering running costs. Maintenance intervals remain best-in-class with servicing every 15,000 km or 24 months, and valve clearance checks at 60,000 km.

Key Updates in 2025

Automatic Lowering Device for improved usability in daily and touring scenarios.

Optimized chassis for sharper handling during spirited rides.

New electronic rider aids for improved safety and performance in varied road conditions.

Passenger comfort upgrades, ensuring smoother long-distance touring even when fully loaded.

The 2025 model also carries a new design language. The front end has been reshaped with sharper, more aggressive styling inspired by the Panigale V4, giving the Multistrada a sportier stance. Its double headlamp setup is framed by redesigned panels reminiscent of Ducati icons like the 916 and 1098. A new silencer adds a sharper look and a more distinct exhaust note, further underlining its Ducati DNA.