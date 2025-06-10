2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched: What's New?

TVS Motor Company has rolled out the 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V at ₹1.54 lakh (ex-showroom), marking a ₹5,300 price bump over the previous model. The update brings notable enhancements in both design and performance.

Leading the upgrades is a new 37mm upside-down (USD) fork, replacing the previous telescopic unit. A hydroformed handlebar has also been added, offering better strength with reduced weight. Aesthetic tweaks include fresh graphics and three new colour options—Glossy Black, Matte Black, and Granite Grey—all featuring red alloy wheels up front.

Under the skin, the 198cc single-cylinder engine remains unchanged, delivering 20.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It’s now OBD-2B compliant and continues with a 5-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. The bike retains its three ride modes—Sport, Urban, and Rain—alongside dual-channel ABS.

On the tech front, it packs a digital console with TVS SmartXonnect, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice assist. Adjustable brake and clutch levers round off the feature list, making the 2025 RTR 200 4V a sharper, more refined streetfighter.

