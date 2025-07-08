2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Debuts in India at ₹20.39 Lakh

Triumph has launched the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS in India, priced at ₹20.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated naked streetfighter gets minor but impactful tweaks aimed at enhancing performance and ride dynamics.

Powering the bike is the familiar 1,160cc inline 3-cylinder engine, now tuned to deliver 183 BHP and 128 Nm—courtesy of a new free-flow exhaust system that improves performance and adds a bit more character to the triple’s soundtrack.

One of the biggest upgrades for 2025 is the addition of Öhlins EC 3.0 semi-active electronically adjustable suspension. It’s matched with a new steering damper for improved stability, especially at higher speeds. The bike continues to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels, which are now lighter and shod with high-performance Pirelli Supercorsa V3 tyres.

Triumph has also refined the electronics package. Riders can now adjust wheelie control independently of the traction control, offering more customization on aggressive rides or track days.

With these subtle but focused enhancements, the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS stays true to its reputation as a high-performance naked machine with cutting-edge tech and track-ready credentials.