2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Makes Debut, Promises 1100 km Range

The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger debuts today with a class-shattering targeted range of up to 690 miles. Ramcharger and its best-in-class targeted range joins the lineup as the latest example of how Ram will offer customers benchmark gas and electric vehicles delivering disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger features a 92 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack, paired with an on-board 130 kW generator, sending power to 250-kilowatt (kW) front and 238 kW rear electric drive modules (EDMs). Vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home bi-directional charging affords the Ram 1500 Ramcharger the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid.

With Ram’s mission being Built to Serve our customers, the truck can also send power to a home during a storm, run the tailgate party or provide power at the camp or jobsite. An onboard power panel in the bed can provide up to 7.2 kW.

Targeted performance figures include a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, 663 horsepower and over 615 lb.-ft. of torque, up to a best-in-class 14,000 pounds towing with a class 5 hitch and a best-in-class maximum payload capacity of 2,625 pounds.

Ram 1500 Ramcharger is part of Ram’s significant contribution to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. As part of Dare Forward 2030, Stellantis is investing more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software to deliver battery-electric vehicles that meet customer demands.