2023 KTM RC Cup Concluded Successfully at MMRT, Chennai

Customer racing program KTM RC CUP at the MMRT, Chennai concluded successfully. By far the largest racing championship ever in India, the KTM RC CUP saw the best of racing talent from 8 different cities battle for the top honours in a nail-biting finale.

The KTM Racing Academy

KTM had announced its customer racing program, KTM RC CUP, in Dec 2022 with an intent to democratise racing in India. Over the last 3 months, KTM experts have travelled the length and breadth of India to find and train KTM owners who have a passion for racing through its Racing Academy and shortlist the top 80 racers based on their lap timings. These top 80 racers were then mentored by the ex-MotoGP racer Jeremy McWilliams & 7-time INMRC championship-winning Emmanuel Jebaraj. The top 20 that made it through the demanding qualifiers pushed their limits at the MMRT, Chennai, today.

Triple Treat for the KTM RC CUP winners

The 25-year-old Navaneet Kumar from Pondicherry took the overall win beating Amarnath Menon from Kozhikode and Allwin Xavier and Thrissur who took the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. All 3 winners are up for a triple treat in Austria, the homeland of KTM. They get to experience a Track Day with Jeremy McWilliams; watch a MotoGP race at the Redbull ring in Austria and visit the prestigious KTM Motohall.

The KTM RC 390 - Bred and perfected for the racetrack

Throughout all stages of the KTM RC CUP championship, participating KTM owners raced with the READY TO RACE, company-provided KTM RC 390 GP. This machine boasts high-level components like a trellis frame, WP APEX suspension and sophisticated technology like MTC, and cornering ABS. These features, when combined with KTM’s legendary power-to-weight ratio creates a racer’s dream machine that is capable of incredible confidence-inspiring performance on the track.

The media race

India’s top auto media also got to race on the KTM RC 390 at MMRT in a friendly race. Their presence was an added motivation for the top 20 racers who competed in the finale.

The RC Cup is a part of KTM Pro-XP’s endeavour to offer KTM owners experiences that makes them pro riders. In the last 70 years of motorsports, KTM has won 334+ world championship titles across all racing formats, like Dakar, MotoGP, Motocross (MX), Supercross (SX), and Enduro.