2023 Honda Dio 125 Launched, Prices start at Rs 83,400

2023 Honda Dio 125 has been launched in India. The new scooter is available in 2 variants with prices starting at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom).

The 2023 Honda Dio 125 features a sporty design with an edgy headlamp and a sleek position lamp. The dual outlet exhaust muffler adds to the overall style quotient and is also responsible for a gruntier exhaust note.

The scooter also comes with a modern tail lamp with a new split grab rail. The alloy wheels along with the new set of graphics and bold new logo enhance the overall look of the Dio 125.

Some of the other features of the 2023 Honda Dio 125 include the smart key, digital meter, 171 mm ground clearance, 12-inch front wheel, 2-lid fuel opening system, combi braking and more.

Honda is offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the all-new Dio 125.