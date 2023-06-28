2023 BMW M 1000 RR Launched in India, Available From Rs 49 Lakh

The new BMW M 1000 RR has been launched in India. Available as completely built-up units (CBU), this motorcycle can be pre-ordered at all BMW Motorrad India authorised dealerships. The deliveries for the same will begin in November 2023.

The design of the new BMW M 1000 RR has one clear specification: victory. It features a lightweight, intricately crafted fairing in visible carbon fibre with M Design tapes. The chassis relies on the aluminium bridge frame as its centrepiece, supplemented by an upside-down fork and central suspension strut with Full Floater Pro kinematics. A colossal advancement in the aerodynamics area has resulted in the increased potential of the new M RR. Another positive effect of the new fairing is the now integrated protection of the M engine covers.

The new M RR is powered by the water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine with a capacity of 999 cc, designed for racing purposes. It generates a peak output of 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm and the maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,000 rpm. The new M RR sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.1 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of 314 km/h.

The new BMW M 1000 RR is equipped with an instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, start-up animation with M logo and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. Lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, electronic cruise control and heated grips are also available.

The motorcycle is available in two variants - Standard and Competition. The latter costs Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).