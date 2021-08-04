2022 Nissan Leaf EV Goes on Sale in US, More Std Features, Reduced Price

The 2022 Nissan Leaf is now on sale in the US. The latest model of the EV comes with additional standard features and a reduced starting price.

For more than a decade, Nissan has been a pioneer in mass-market electric vehicles with more than 500,000 Leaf EVs sold globally and far more than five billion EV miles driven worldwide. Now, the company is further demonstrating that commitment to mass-market electric cars, lowering the MSRP of the all-electric 2022 Nissan Leaf to make it more accessible and provide even more value to customers than ever before.

The 2022 Nissan Leaf is on sale now in the American market with a starting MSRP of $27,400 (INR 20.31 lakh) for the Leaf S variant which is the entry-level model. It features a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery and 110 kW electric motor that delivers 147 HP and 236 lb-ft (319 Nm) of torque and up to 149 miles (239 km) of range.

The range-topping 2022 Nissan Leaf SL Plus trim retails at $37,400 (INR 27.73 lakh). It has a larger-capacity 62 kWh lithium-ion battery, increasing the range to up to 226 miles (363 km). It also features a more powerful 160 kW motor that produces 214 HP and 250 lb-ft (338 Nm) of torque.

Adding more value for customers, the 2022 Nissan Leaf receives more standard key EV-focused features including a CHAdeMO Quick Charge Port and portable 240-volt charging cable for every model. Additionally, 8 features previously featured in the Technology Packages for the SV PLUS grade, including ProPILOT Assist and Intelligent Around View Monitor, will now be standard.

Speaking about the 2022 Nissan Leaf EV, Aditya Jairaj, director, EV Sales and Marketing, Nissan U.S, said: