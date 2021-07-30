2022 Hyundai Elantra N to Debut in North America Next Month

Hyundai has announced that the highly awaited 2022 Hyundai Elantra N will soon debut in North America. The performance-oriented sedan will break cover in the region next month.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N will be revealed for the North American market on 19 August at the New York International Auto Show. The new sedan will be powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine that has been tuned to deliver 276 HP and 391 Nm of torque. The output figures should be sufficient to offer thrilling performance to the customers and match the sporty design of the car.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N has been designed to be used as a daily driver but without compromising on performance. This means that the sedan will offer practicality to carry out day-to-day tasks and at the same time, it can provide the thrilling performance that the customers would need every now and then. The turbocharged engine produces healthy HP and torque figures and is mated to a high-performance, 8-speed, wet, dual-clutch transmission for those seamless and blazingly fast shifts.

At present, Hyundai is offering 3 trims of the 2022 Elantra in North America. These include the SE, SEL, and Limited models. They draw power from a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that puts out 147 HP. Some of the key features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 8-inch colour touchscreen display audio, hands-free smart trunk release, 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation, dynamic voice recognition, advanced safety features, and more. It’s to be noted that these features are variant dependent.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra is currently available in North America at a starting price of USD 19,850. The mid-variant costs USD 21,100 and the range-topping Limited trim retails at USD 25,600. With the introduction of the 2020 Elantra N, Hyundai will have a sportier version of the sedan for customers who are looking for that extra oomph. Expect it to have a higher price tag than the regular models.