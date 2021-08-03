2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Gets a Bolder Look with New XRT Trim in US

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is now available in a new XRT trim in the US market. The newly added variant of the SUV imparts a bolder and more rugged appearance to the vehicle that should be appreciated by customers, especially true enthusiasts.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT trim offers new exterior styling attributes which are quite distinct from the SUV’s regular model. For instance, there are dark silver front and rear skid plates, front and rear black lower bumper fascia moulding, and black mirror covers. Hyundai has also incorporated black roof side and cross rails. The matte black front grille adds to the masculinity of the new trim whereas the XRT-exclusive side steps and 18-inch wheels take things to a next level.

Also Read: 2021 Hyundai Palisade Named Best-in-Class Midsize Crossover

Apart from the visual changes, no other alterations have been made to the vehicle. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT trim is based on the SUV’s SEL model with the Convenience package and is available with internal combustion variants with or without Hyundai’s exclusive HTRAC AWD.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT FWD model has been priced at USD 32,300 (INR 23.98 lakh). On the other hand, the XRT AWD variant costs USD 34,000 (INR 25.25 lakh). For reference, the regular model of the SUV is available at a starting price of USD 27,200 (INR 20.20 lakh) and come with an optional AWD system. Hyundai is also selling the Santa Fe Hybrid in the US which has a starting price of USD 33,650 (INR 24.99 lakh).

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Elantra N to Debut in North America Next Month

The Hyundai Santa Fe is currently not on sale in India. At present, Hyundai has 4 models under its SUV segment. The entry-level product is the Hyundai Venue with the Creta sitting a place above. Then we have the newly launched Alcazar, whereas the Tucson takes the top spot in the category.