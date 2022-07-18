Maruti S-Presso Now With New K-Series Engine & Other New Features

The Maruti S-Presso is now available in a new K-series engine option that is said to be much more refined and fuel-efficient and features idle start-stop tech.

The Maruti S-Presso with the Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine offers enhanced fuel efficiency of 25.30 Km/l in Vxi(O)/Vxi+(O) AGS, 24.76 km/l in Vxi/Vxi+ MT and 24.12 km/l in Std/Lxi MT. The new model comes with ESP with Hill Hold Assist across all AGS variants and electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirror) in the Vxi+/Vxi+(O) variants.

Introducing the new S-Presso, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “S-Presso with its bold SUV-ish design has carved a strong niche for itself. Within a short span of around three years, we have sold over 202,500 units of S-Presso, a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers. With many advanced features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a commanding SUV stance, the mini SUV S-Presso witnessed a positive uptake among customers. The new S-Presso with refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Strop technology, enhanced fuel efficiency and added features will offer an engaging drive experience to customers. We are confident that our customers will much appreciate the new S-Presso.”

Powered by highly efficient and refined Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop technology, the new S-Presso delivers 49 kW of power at 5500rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm.

Packed with safety features like Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Pre-tensioner and force limiter Front seatbelts with Front seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert system, reverse parking sensors standard in all variants and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants, the S-Presso offers a whole new safe driving experience to you and your loved ones.