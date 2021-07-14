2022 Lexus RX L Black Line Announced, Available in Limited Numbers

To bring some freshness to its lineup and spark some excitement among customers, the new 2022 Lexus RX L Black Line has been announced. The much more eye-catching model of the 3-row SUV will be available in the US in limited numbers. Only 495 units of the car will be made; 389 units will be based on the RX 350 L, while the remaining 106 units are of the RX 450h hybrid variant with the Premium package.

The limited-edition 2022 Lexus RX L Black Line will come equipped with features that have been implemented based on customer and dealer feedback. The new SUV will have a set of 20-in, gloss black, multi-spoke alloy wheels that compliment the black side mirror caps. Lexus has also gone ahead and fitted a blacked-out front grille, nameplate and lower front bumper. Even the lug nuts are finished in black.

All the aforementioned features certainly enhance the overall visual appeal of the SUV. But making things even better are the two beautiful paint schemes. The 2022 Lexus RX L Black Line will be available in the Eminent White Pearl and the brand-new Cloudburst Grey.

The changes in the 2022 Lexus RX L Black Line aren’t limited to the exterior. Several new features have been added to the SUV’s interior as well. For example, there is black open-pore wood trim inside the cabin to match the black exterior visuals. Lexus has also thrown in black floor mats, cargo mats, and key gloves. For contrast, there is blue stitching on Black NuLuxe seats for the first two rows. It can also found on the centre console, shift boot, steering wheel and upper instrument panel.

As for the pricing, the 2022 Lexus RX 350 L Black Line starts at USD 52,030 (INR 38.78 lakh) whereas the RX 450h L Black Line starts at USD 55,290 (INR 41.21 lakh). Both models are expected to reach showrooms by the end of this month.