2022 Indian Chief Line-up Launched in India, Prices Start at INR 20.75 Lakh

Indian Motorcycle has finally and officially launched the 2022 Indian Chief line-up in India. Combining iconic, American V-twin style with modern performance and technology, the new Chief line-up, available at a starting price of INR 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom), has been designed with a simplistic and mechanical aesthetic that pays homage to the glory days of American motorcycling.

The 2022 Indian Chief line-up consists of the Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Indian Super Chief Limited models. All of them are powered by the brand’s powerful Thunderstroke 116 engine. With a displacement of 1890cc, this V-twin motor is capable of generating 162 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Date Announced, Few Days to Go!

The 2022 Indian Chief line-up features a 15.1L fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting, keyless ignition, and Pirelli Night Dragon tires. Along with cruise control, riders can also adjust the throttle response by selecting one of three ride modes: sport, standard and tour. Featuring a short wheelbase of 1626 mm, a low seat height of 662 mm and a wet weight as low as 304 kg, the 2022 Indian Chief lineup inspires confidence and is approachable for any rider. The Chief’s conventional 46mm front forks with 132 mm of travel, 28.5-degree lean angle, and comfortable ergonomics, create a capable machine for even the most technical of ride routes.

Each model delivers a premium experience with its industry-first, 101 mm round RIDE COMMAND system. Riders can operate the system through grip controls or via the digital IPS touchscreen display. The system offers turn-by-turn navigation as well as Bluetooth connectivity for managing calls, text messages, and music.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson & Jason Momoa Together Launch New Apparel Collection

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Chief is a hallowed brand that has a glorious history and has garnered a steadfast fan following through the years and across the globe. As an ode to this brand on its 100th anniversary, we have launched the new Chief lineup of motorcycles today that will excite every ardent cruiser enthusiast in India with their technological prowess, timeless elegance and modern performance.”