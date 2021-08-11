2022 Hyundai Tucson Earns Highest Safety Rating in US - TSP+ by IIHS

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson has been awarded a 2021 Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the US. The SUV has been recognised for its structural crash-worthiness, LED headlights and standard SmartSense crash prevention features.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is not the only model in the company’s lineup that has been bestowed by the TSP+ safety rating. The 2021 Hyundai Palisade and NEXO have also earned the highest safety rating by the IIHS. In fact, the 2021 and 2022 product lineups of Hyundai and Genesis include 14 IIHS TSP or TSP+ safety ratings.

To qualify for IIHS TSP+, vehicles must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side roof strength and head restraint tests. Additionally, vehicles must be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trim levels, regardless of trim level.

“Hyundai’s commitment to ‘safety first’ is our highest priority,” said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. “We are extremely proud of the 2022 Tucson’s recent TSP+ rating and continuing Hyundai’s industry leadership in IIHS awards. Our commitment to safety is paramount.”

“The Tucson is available with two different front crash prevention systems, one standard and one optional,” said Joe Young, public affairs, IIHS. “Both systems earned superior ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.”