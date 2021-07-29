2021 Hyundai Palisade Named Best-in-Class Midsize Crossover

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade has been recognized as the Best-in-Class Midsize Crossover for its design, utility and user-friendly features by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA). The Palisade is the fifth NEMPA Winter Award recipient for the Hyundai brand of SUVs. Since its introduction in 2019, the Palisade continues to be recognized for all-around excellence by the industry with numerous awards.

“Once again, Hyundai proves it can deliver upscale design and build quality at an unbeatable price,” said Clifford Atiyeh, NEMPA Vice President. “The Palisade is attracting people in higher income brackets who would have bought an SUV from a traditional luxury brand.”

“We appreciate the recognition by the NEMPA organization as it reinforces our commitment to provide stellar products, with high quality at a competitive price, said Ricky Lao, Director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor North America.

NEMPA members evaluated numerous vehicles during the winter months to determine those which surpassed others in content, interior and exterior design and capability, in some of the toughest driving conditions and one of the most densely populated regions in America.

Vehicles selected for the Winter Vehicle Awards offer a combination of winter-specific features and options plus the dynamic qualities that make for safe, enjoyable, and competent all-weather driving. The organizations’ collective experience with winter driving and commitment to testing dozens of new vehicles each year, in extreme weather conditions is unmatched.

In the US, the 2021 Hyundai Palisade is available in 4 trims - SE, SEL, Limited, and Calligraphy. The price starts at USD 32,675. Powering all the variants is a 3.8L 6-cylinder dual CVVT engine featuring 24 valves. The motor is tuned to produce 291 HP at 6000 rpm. For the transmission, there’s an 8-speed automatic gearbox with SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode.