2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Launched in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced the 2022 model of the Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT. The luxury touring motorcycle is brought to the Indian shores via the CBU route. It has been priced at INR 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in only a single colour option - Gunmetal Black Metallic.

The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT is powered by a 1833cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine that produces a max power of 93kW @ 5,500rpm and a peak torque of 170Nm @ 4,500rpm. It is mated to Honda's DCT that promises to deliver consistent, seamless gear changes with clutch feel, shift speed and rpm range of up/downshifts tailored specifically to each riding mode.

In terms of features, the 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT has full LED lighting including dual LED fog lights, auto-cancelling indicators, 7-inch full-color TFT Liquid Crystal Display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB Type C ports, lightweight speakers, and a navigation system.

The 2022 Gold Wing Tour’s diecast, aluminium twin-beam frame allows for a compact engine packaging with its structural thickness optimized in each area for a smoother and stable ride on both city streets as well as long touring stretches.

A Pro-Arm swingarm allows for much greater freedom of design and stable manoeuvring as it attaches to the frame on the left side while the right side serves as a maintenance access. While Pro-Link provides progressive suspension action, spherical joints have been leveraged to cancel out any torsions.