2022 Honda CB300R Launched, Bookings Open

After the grand unveiling of the 2022 Honda CB300R in December last year at India Bike Week 2021, the company has now launched the motorcycle in India.

At the heart of the 2022 Honda CB300R is a BS6 compliant 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology for strong acceleration and linear response during city rides.

The new motorcycle comes equipped with Assist & Slipper clutch which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism, while the slipper function to reduce unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts, ensuring less fatigue and more comfort for a variety of rides.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Wait is finally over for the CB300R in its new 2022 avatar. A fun ride on city-streets and lightest in its class, new CB300R comes with Assist & Slipper clutch which reduces fatigue and Golden Upside Down Forks which offer riding precision and enhanced sporty appeal. Overwhelmed by customers’ response received on its unveiling at India Bike Week in December’21, we are thrilled to announce the bookings open today onwards.”

Priced at INR 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the 2022 Honda CB300R will be offered in two premium colors - Matte Steel Black & Pearl Spartan Red. Bookings are now open from at Honda’s exclusive premium BigWing & BigWing Topline dealerships across India.