2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Goes on Sale in India

The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports has been updated for 2022. The latest iteration of the motorcycle has been launched in India. It is available in 2 variants - MT in Pearl Glare White & DCT in Matte Ballistic Black Metallic. The manual transmission model has been priced at INR 16.01 lakh and the DCT trim will set you back by INR 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon).

The 2022 model offers more accessibility with both Apple CarPlay (for iOS users) and the newly added Android Auto. It also features an adjustable seat and rally styled positive LCD color display to ensure a comfortable ride.

To improve safety, the 2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sport’s dual LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and Cornering Lights ensure consistent visibility and illuminate blind spots. A fuel tank of 24.5L is a perfect package for the long haul.

Further advancing its long-touring and off-roading capabilities, the 2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is powered by a 1082.96cc Liquid-cooled 4-Stroke 8-Valve Parallel Twin engine, Overhead Camshaft (OHC) Type valve system with an output of 73 kW at 7500 rpm and torque of 103Nm at 6000 rpm. Further, its 270-degree offset crankshaft provides excellent traction &responsive acceleration for pulsating engine performance.