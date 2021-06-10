2021 Triumph Speed Twin Now in Malaysia, India Launch Soon

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin, which was globally revealed earlier this month, has reached Malaysia. The updated model of the twin-cylinder modern-classic motorcycle will soon start arriving at the dealerships in the Southeast Asian country.

In Malaysia, the Jet Black colour of the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin has been priced at RM 77,900 which converts to INR 13.78 lakh whereas the more premium paint schemes, including Red Hopper and Matte Storm Grey, are slightly expensive. They cost RM 78,900 (INR 13.95 lakh). Bookings of the new Speed Twin in Malaysia are underway. Customers who reserve one before 15 July, will receive a promotion package that includes two free lubrication service visits and a 35% discount on accessories.

In India, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin will be launched soon. Although the iconic British brand has not disclosed a specific date, it has started accepting pre-bookings for the updated model. Interested buyers can reserve one at their nearest Triumph dealership by paying a token amount of INR 50,000. Regarding the price, the new Speed Twin is expected to cost around INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and should start arriving at the showrooms in the coming few weeks.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin has received several significant updates that make the new motorcycle even better than the outgoing model. For instance, the 1200cc parallel-twin engine is now Euro5/BS6 compliant and produces 3 PS more power than before. The max power of 100 PS is generated at 7250 rpm and the peak torque of 112 Nm kicks in at 4250 rpm which is 500 rpm lower down in the rev range when compared to the previous generation Speed Twin.

Triumph Motorcycles has also updated the suspension setup of the new Speed Twin. It comes with a pair of 43mm Marzocchi USD front forks with cartridge damping. Also, to improve the braking system, the 2021 model has twin 320mm rotors up-front accompanied by Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers. Some of the other key features include a set of lightweight, cast aluminium wheels wearing Metzeler Racetec RR tyres, new twin upswept sporty silencers with brushed stainless-steel headers, anodised headlight and mudguard mounts, distinctive fuel tank graphics, and more.

