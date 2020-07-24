2021 Toyota Yaris Facelift Scheduled For Philippine Debut on July 25

The Toyota Yaris was launched in India, as an upgrade for customers to shift up from the Toyota Etios, while also maintaining a level of affordability over the Toyota Corolla Altis. Built to compete with the likes of the MAruti Ciaz, Honda City and Skoda Rapid, the Toyota Yaris wasn’t as successful as the company would have hoped. However, that may all change as Toyota will be launching the new Toyota Yaris facelift in the Philippines with a host of upgrades to styling and features. It should be known that the car which is sold as the Toyota Yaris in our market, is known as the ‘Vios’ in some other parts of SouthEast Asia, including Philippines.

In terms of exterior styling, the 2021 Toyota Vios gets an updated grille which now gets a one-slat design with an elongated middle section housing the Toyota emblem. The grille is flanked by a pair of sleeker headlamps which feature projector lamps and wrap-around style elongated till the fender. Below this, you’ll also find an updated bumper design, which gets a lot of styling elements. The top half feature two LED strips on either side, which sit above a blacked-out lower portion housing the air dam. On either side you’ll find a blacked-out panel which accommodates the fog lamp housings, which happen to be upgraded LED units. On the side, the styling remains largely familiar, retaining the 16-inch split-style LED design and blacked-out ORVMs in sportier variants. The rear profile retains the same design as well. While the final features list is yet to be confirmed, the interior will feature minimal changes. Apart from a likely change in design, features like a touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry-and-go, Sport/Eco drive modes and leather-wrapped steering wheel, all remain similar to the outgoing version.

The India-spec Toyota Yaris comes with just one petrol engine option. It is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated unit which is capable of developing 106bhp and 140Nm of torque. The Philippine-spec Toyota Vios gets the similar 1.5-litre petrol unit, along with a more affordable 1.3-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine option which develops 97bhp and 127Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and CVT. In the Philippines, prices of the Toyota Yaris start at INR 10 lakh and go up to INR 16.65 lakh.

