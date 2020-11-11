2021 Toyota Innova Crysta India launch to happen sooner than expected

The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta was unveiled last month for the Indonesian market. Then, it was being speculated that the facelifted MPV will arrive in our country next year. Now, however, based on the latest reports, the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta India launch will happen sooner than expected.

While an exact date for the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta India launch is not known at the moment, it is being said that the new car is likely to break cover in the local market this month. In fact, some dealerships have also started accepting pre-bookings for the refreshed MPV.

The new Innova Crysta has received several cosmetic updates such as a larger front grille, chrome work for the headlamps, new LED DRLs, revised front bumper with tweaked fog lamps and blacked-out chin section with a faux silver skid plate. Toyota has also included a set of 16-in silver alloy wheels which are available in a diamond-cut finish on select trims. A prominent black hexagonal section that has been placed between the taillights and extends as far down as the licence plate area is the addition at the rear of the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta.

The interior of the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift gets a new instrument cluster design and an all-black cabin theme. For the seating arrangement, there is a 6-seat layout with captain chairs in the middle. Toyota is expected to offer a 7-seat version as well.

While the new Innova Crysta would get a new engine option for the overseas market, it is unlikely for the company to provide the same for its Indian customers because Toyota updated the Innova Crysta models to meet the BS6 emission regulations only a few months ago. So we will continue to get the 2.4L diesel mill that is capable of producing 150 hp and a 2.7L petrol motor which churns out 166 hp. For the transmission, there would be a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter on offer.

[Source: autocarindia.com]