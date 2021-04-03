2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch Details Revealed - Check Inside

Around a month ago, Suzuki Motorcycle India had released a new teaser video on its social media channels. The clip revealed that the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India launch is nearing, however, an exact date wasn’t disclosed. Now, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has once again used its social media handles to announce an update about the arrival of the new Hayabusa in the Indian market.

Suzuki Motorcycle India’s latest post confirms that the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be launched in the country this month. While an exact date still hasn’t been revealed, the fact that the updated model will be hitting the dealerships in the coming weeks should bring some relief to the fans and enthusiasts who have been waiting impatiently ever since the motorcycle was globally revealed earlier this year.

Also Read: WATCH New Suzuki Hayabusa Cross 200km/h Blazingly Quick

The unofficial bookings of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa in India began in February. A few select dealerships had started accepting reservations for the upcoming motorcycle. It’s being speculated that Suzuki Motorcycle India would put an INR 17-19 lakh* price tag on the new ‘Busa. For reference, the previous model that was brought into the country via the CKD route retailed at INR 13.75 lakh* before getting discontinued.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is propelled by a gigantic 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder engine. It’s a Euro5-compliant motor that produces 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The new ‘Busa also features an advanced electronics package that includes multiple riding modes, power mode selector, traction control, engine brake control, bi-directional quick shift system, launch control, cruise control, and anti-lift control system. The motorcycle also has a 6-axis IMU and cornering ABS.

In other news, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been recently launched in the Indian market. The updated model of the litre-class sportbike has been priced at INR 14.99 lakh* which makes it a very tempting option for superbike enthusiasts.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom