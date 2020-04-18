Skoda wanted to launch the 2021 Octavia in India at the end of this year. However, because of the Coronavirus outbreak, the next-gen Octavia launch date in India been pushed back to early 2021.

The latest development has been revealed by Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda (India). Below is what he has said:

The car is still on track for India, the original plan was to try and get the car by the end of this year, but to be honest I think the car will slip into 2021 now but for sure the car is on track. It's coming as a parts and components (car) so there is quite a lot of work done here in the factory in terms of how that actually work. That car will definitely come in early 2021.

The all-new Skoda Octavia is the fourth generation of the Czech brand’s bestseller. It’s more emotional and spacious, safer and better connected than its predecessor. It is equipped with features like Matrix-LED headlamps, LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators, 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, 10-inch Columbus touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone automatic climate control, head-up display and 12-speaker Canton sound system.

The 2021 Octavia is 4,689 mm long, 1,829 mm wide and 1,470 mm tall. It has a 2,686 mm wheelbase. It offers a boot space of 600 litres.

Skoda will likely launch the 2021 Octavia in India with a 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine (150 PS/250 Nm) w/o a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine (190 PS/320 Nm). A 2.0-litre TDI EVO diesel engine in two versions (150 PS/340 Nm and 150 PS/360 Nm) may follow later. 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic should be the transmission choices.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Octavia vs 2017 Skoda Octavia - Old vs New

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: auto.ndtv.com]