2020 Skoda Octavia vs 2017 Skoda Octavia - Old vs New

Recently, Skoda Auto revealed the all-new Octavia in Prague, Czech Republic. The next-gen model takes forward the third-generation’s iconic design and brings new evolutionary updates to the table while retaining the aesthetical appeal of the original model. In the report below, we compare it against the outgoing third-gen car to figure out the differences between the new and the outgoing model.

On the outside, the 2020 Skoda Octavia carries a Skoda Scala-inspired front-end design which looks sharper in comparison to the 2017 model. The previously seen quad headlamps setup has been given a miss and instead, the Octy comes with conventional headlamp units which look sharper, sleeker and way more aggressive than before. The new headlamps feature L-shaped LED strips separating the two LED headlight module. Other changes include a bolder main grille and strongly swept-back front bumper. Over the sides, it now features a more prominent shoulder line which extends from the front fender to all the way to the taillights. Also, it now sports differently designed alloy wheels which complement the overall sassier looks of the car. The rear-section bears taillights with the signature C-shaped motif. Also, the vehicle gets dynamic turn indicators.

The 2020 Skoda Octavia measures 4,690 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width and 1,470 mm in height. In comparison to the previous car, the all-new Octavia is longer by 20 mm and also wider by almost 19 mm, while the height remains unchanged. Its wheelbase now measures 2,686 mm, which is a reduction of 2 mm.

Step inside the cabin and you'll realise that even bigger changes have been reserved for the interior and there is a much greater sense of attention-to-detail and luxury. The company has put-in serious efforts in order to increase digitalisation and make the cabin more posh and upmarket. A brand new dashboard layout has been implemented inside the 2020 Octavia. It now features a floating infotainment system screen instead of the traditionally placed screen in the 2017 model. Also, the company has used more premium materials and high-quality plastics in order to raise the overall luxury quotient of the updated car. Moreover, the top-of-the-range Skoda Octavia now sports a redesigned, 10.25-inch virtual cockpit at the place of the earlier seen dual-clock unit. The company says that updated cockpit on the 2020 model has been improved for greater details and a more user-friendly experience.

Furthermore, the 2020 Skoda Octavia is available with a choice of four different infotainment system screens measuring from 8.25 to 10 inches. It also features gesture control or voice control via the Laura Skoda Digital Assistant on some of its variants. Other than this, the new model also gets a luxury car-style two-spoke steering wheel, three-zone automatic air-conditioning, and a head-up display (HUD) which is first-ever for a Skoda. Another detail to be noticed here is the use of a small control module in the place of gear lever found earlier. This has been made possible due to the use of DSG automatic transmission with a shift-by-wire system in the new car. Overall, the cabin space now looks posh and much more up-market compared to the previous-gen model.

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia is based on a modified version of VW's MQB platform. This model is capable of supporting a slew of engine options, as well as both mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. Also, the company will launch a compressed natural gas (CNG) version in the future. The engine options on the all-new car will include 110 PS 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 150 PS 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engines. The company will add mild-hybrid options on both the engines. Other than this, it will also feature a 190 PS non-hybrid 2.0-litre TSI unit which will be its flagship engine option.

The plug-in hybrid option on the next-gen Octavia will use a 1.4-litre engine and a 103 PS electric motor paired to a 6-speed DSG. The combined output of this system will be 203 PS. It is claimed to have a pure electric range of 50 kilometres. The current-gen India-spec Skoda Octavia features a 150 PS 1.4 TSI with a manual 6-speed transmission, 180 PS 1.8-litre TSI with 7-speed DSG, and 143 PS 2.0-litre TDI featuring a 6-speed DSG or a 6-speed manual transmission.

With the new-generation, the Skoda Octavia has gained a slew of new safety features such as Collision-Avoidance Assist which makes evasive steering input around an obstacle easier and more precise. It is for the first time that this feature has been offered in a Skoda car. Apart from this, the 2020 Octavia features newer driver-assist functionalities such as Turn Assist, Exit Warning, Side Assist and Local Traffic Information. Its safety suite comprises features like enhanced predictive cruise control, predictive pedestrian and cyclist protection. Expect the 2020 Skoda Octavia to be launched in India in H2, 2020. While the current Octavia retails at a starting price of INR 18,99,599 (ex-showroom), the 2020 Octavia will cost slightly higher.