2021 MINI Countryman Now in India, Upto INR 5 Lakh Costlier

BMW India has just launched the 2021 MINI Countryman facelift in India. The new Mini model is assembled at the company’s Chennai-based facility and the new model will be sold in two petrol-only variants - Cooper S and Cooper S JCW Inspired. Bookings and test drive of the refreshed car are open at all authorized dealers across the country.

2021 MINI Countryman Price in India

MINI Countryman Cooper S INR 39,50,000* MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW INR 43,40,000*

Prices of the new model start at INR 39.50 lakh*, while the top-spec trim costs INR 43.40 lakh*. Compared to the pre-facelift version, the Cooper S trim costs INR 5 lakh more, while the top-spec model is now dearer by INR 2 lakh. Moreover, unlike the outgoing version, the new iteration won't be available with an optional diesel powerplant. The new MINI Countryman is available in six colour options including Sage Green (new), White Silver (new), Midnight Black, Chilli Red, Island Blue and British Racing Green.

2021 MINI Countryman Specifications

Maximum Power 190hp @ 5,000-6,000 rpm Peak Torque 280Nm @ 1,350-4,600 rpm Transmission 7-speed automatic 0-100 km/h 7.5 seconds (claimed) Top Speed 225 km/h (claimed)

Powering the 2021 MINI Countryman series is BMW Group's 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology. The powerplant offers a maximum power of 190hp at 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 280Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. The motor comes mated to a new 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Transmission in Cooper S and the 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission in Cooper S JCW Inspired. The new model can sprint to 100 km/hr from standstill in 7.5 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 225 km/hr. The 2021 Countryman even benefits from auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air flaps.

2021 MINI Countryman Features

Driver Assistance Systems

Cruise Control

Park Assistant

Rear View Camera

Head-Up Display

Safety

Front passenger airbags

Brake Assist

3-Point Seat Belts

Dynamic Stability Control

Crash Sensor

Anti-lock Braking System

Cornering Brake Control

Run-flat tyres

Comfort and Convenience

5.5-inch/13.97 cm Multifunction Ful-Digital Display

Leather Chester Upholstery in Malt Brown and Satellite Grey

Shaded Silver Illuminated interior surface trim

John Cooper Works Aerodynamic kit

Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System

Panorama Glass Sunroof

8.8-inch/22.35 cm touchscreen (6.5-inch/16.51cm in the Cooper S)

Electric seat adjustment with memory function for driver

Automatic Tailgate with Comfort Access System

Speaking on the launch of the new model, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said,

The new MINI Countryman inspires you to take the path to new experiences and new horizons of the mind. This versatile sports activity vehicle (SAV) is just as home in an urban jungle as it is in the great outdoors. Its adrenaline pumping engine, elegant interior design features and latest technology blend harmoniously together. The new MINI Countryman guarantees exciting new experiences, whether on a planned holiday or a spontaneous getaway. We are pleased to launch the new MINI Countryman for the first-time with an all-in ‘Absolute Value’ offer for our customers that ensures a comprehensive ownership experience.

*Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess)

