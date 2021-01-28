BMW Takes Wraps Off The 2021 M5 CS - Most Powerful M Car Ever

The BMW M5 is a very revered name in the enthusiasts circle. It is a perfect sleeper that combines everyday practicality with mind-boggling performance like only a few other can. Back in December 2020, BMW had teased a more hardcore version of the M5 sedan. Now, the German carmaker has taken the wraps off what is the BMW M5 CS. The new M5 CS gets some additional nifty bits over even the M5 Competition trim, and is really really fast too. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

This being a performance car, let's start wit what's under the hood. The BMW M5 CS is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 635hp and 750Nm of peak torque. That's 10hp more than the Competition trim and it also the M5 CS BMW's most powerful ‘M’ branded car. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The M5 CS is also 70 kgs lighter than the Competition trim, taking its seriousness a notch higher.

This super sedan can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 3.0 seconds flat, 0.3 seconds faster than the Competition trim. 0-200 kph meanwhile comes up in just 10.3 seconds, which is again half a second faster than the competition trim. The top-speed is electronically limited to 305 kph, still pretty quick for an all-wheel drive sedan. Frankly, all these are supercar numbers, not what you'd expect from a four-door luxury sedan.

The M5's chassis didn't requite any major alterations for the new CS variant. Tweaks under the skin are thus limited to retuned bearing springs and dampers. There are a new set of M carbon-ceramic brakes and a stickier set of 20-inch Pirelli Zero Corsa tyres. Cosmetically, the M5 CS gets new ‘Goldbronze’ accents on the kidney grille and the new bespoke 20-inch forged aluminium wheels. There are also several carbon-fiber reinforced plastic bits on areas such as the new air vented hood, front splitter, mirror caps, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser.

In fact, the engine cover is completely made of carbon-fiber which significantly contributes to the 70 kg weight loss. The BMW M5 CS also gets laser headlights with the L-shaped light tubes sporting a motorsport-style yellow illumination. On the inside, while the basic dashboard layout is similar to the standard M5, the CS variant gets a set of sporty M carbon front and rear bucket seats in black and red upholstery. All four seats even come with an embossed outline layout of the 20.7km Nurburgring circuit, which possibly hints at a run at the Ring. Other highlights include a lot of CS branding, a fixed armrest in the centre console, a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a head-up display.

The BMW M5 CS will go on sale in Europe from March 2021 and has been priced at 180,400 Euros (Rs 1.59 crore). BMW has also emphasized on the fact that it will be a limited edition model. Back here in India, BMW will launching a facelift for the 5 Series and 6 Series GT in the coming months. A facelifted M5 in India will show up only after the standard 5 Series facelift has been introduced.

