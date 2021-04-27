Updated Kia Seltos and Sonet To Launch By Early May 2021

In January earlier this year, Kia globally unveiled their new corporate logo and brand slogan - 'Movement that inspires'. The Korean carmaker has now brought its new identity to India, that will soon be rolled out as an update on the Seltos compact SUV and the Sonet sub-compact SUV. Kia has revealed that the updated Seltos and Sonet will be launched in India in the first week of May 2021. Along with the new brand logo, both SUVs will see a shuffle in their variant lineup along with the introduction of new features across the lineup. The company has officially changed its name from Kia Motors India to Kia India as a part of its brand rejig.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos lineup will see a slight reshuffle as the carmaker has already discontinued the mid-spec HTX+ 1.5L diesel automatic variant of the SUV. Instead, Kia will be introducing two new variants, namely the iMT HTK+ and the GTX(O) MT. Yes, the Seltos will see the addition of a new gearbox option with the new iMT gearbox being offered with the 1.5L NA petrol engine in the HTK+ trim. The 1.4L turbo-petrol engine, which was so far offered only with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, will also be offered with a manual gearbox in a new GTX(O) trim. This will then be the new top-end variant of the Seltos.

Apart from a shuffle in the variant lineup, the Seltos will see the addition of important features across the range. Unlike its sibling - the Hyundai Creta - no variants of the Seltos were offered with paddle shifters till now. With this update, automatic variants of the Seltos will be offered with paddle shifters. Kia will also be offering a new voice command feature with 'Hello Kia' that will enable you to perform several functions like opening/closing the sunroof and windows, operate the climate control and much more. Several features like ESC, hill-start assist control, VSC, brake assist, remote engine start, etc will also be introduced in the mid-spec variants.

Kia Sonet

In similar fashion, Kia also discontinued the Sonet HTK+ diesel-automatic and the 1.0 turbo-petrol DCT automatic. The Kia Sonet HTK+ trim was the only trim that was available with all the engine-gearbox options that's offered with the sub-compact SUV. Instead, the Sonet HTX trim will see the addition of the diesel-automatic and the 1.0 turbo-petrol DCT variants. Positioned above the HTK+ trim, the HTX trim was previously offered only with the 1.0L turbo-petrol iMT and 1.5L diesel MT variants. Just like the Seltos, automatic variants of the Sonet will also benefit from the addition of paddle shifters.

Other feature additions on the Sonet HTX trim include 16-inch alloy wheels that replace the steel wheels with wheel covers. It also benefits from new curtains for the rear window. Like the Seltos, the Sonet will see the addition of features like ESC, hill-start assist control, VSC, brake assist, remote engine start, traction modes, drive modes, etc in its mid-spec trims. The 'Hello Kia' voice command feature will also be introduced on the Sonet. With these updates, we expect the price of both SUVs marginally, although we will have more details on it next month.

