Kia Seltos to Get iMT From Kia Sonet/Hyundai Venue

We have already reported to you that Kia will soon be rolling out an update on the Seltos SUV, set to be unveiled on April 27. Some of the updates that are likely to feature in the new Seltos include a new logo, more features and possibly even a special Gravity Edition variant. In a latest development, we have now learnt that Kia will also be introducing the intelligent clutchless manual gearbox - iMT - on the Seltos. With this, the Kia Seltos will be the fourth product from Hyundai Motor Group to be offered with the iMT option after the Venue, Sonet and the i20.

The iMT option on the Seltos will be offered with the 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine produces 115PS and 144Nm of peak torque. The other gearbox options offered with the 1.5L petrol engine include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic unit as well. Incidentally, the Seltos will be the first naturally aspirated petrol model to be offered with the iMT option. In all other existing models - Sonet, Venue and i20 - the iMT option is offered with a turbo-petrol.

Kia is also likely to offer the iMT option with the 1.4L turbo-petrol engine. The 1.4L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine produces 140PS of power 242Nm of peak torque. Currently, this engine is offered with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The iMT option will likely be offered on the mid-spec HTX+ trim with the 1.5L engine. Meanwhile, it could be offered on the top-spec GTX+ trim with the 1.4L turbo-petrol engine. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine will likely see no change.

Previous teasers have suggested that Kia could be bringing a new top-spec Gravity Edition variant as a special edition model. The most distinct update on the Seltos Gravity Edition is to the SUV's exterior styling. It comes with an unique chrome-studded design for the signature 'Tiger Nose' grille. It also gets a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, it is expected to sport a new grey-black theme for the upholstery that is not available with the existing range currently.

The Kia Seltos currently retails between INR 9.89 lakh and INR 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Prices are likely to be increased marginally with the addition of new features. The new Gravity Edition will likely be positioned even higher.

