Kia Sonet Spotted With New Logo, Official Unveil on April 27

The new Kia logo was unveiled globally in January this year. While the 2021 Kia Carnival became the first-ever Kia car to don the new logo, it is yet to be introduced on products that are on sale in the Indian market. However, the brand has already replaced the old logo from its Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh based manufacturing facility. The brand has also started to use the new logo on its products as well. The official announcement for the same will, however, be made on April 27. Recently, an example of the Kia Sonet was spotted with the new Kia logo while it was being transported from the factory to the dealership.

The Sonet in pictures can be seen with the South-Korean brand’s updated logo. While this change is pretty small in terms of aesthetics, it gives the Sonet a fresher appeal. However, apart from the new logo, the Sonet remains unchanged. Also, the new logo will soon be seen on the Seltos and Carnival as well.

On April 27, the brand is also planning to launch new variants of the Seltos, namely Seltos iMT and Seltos Gravity Edition. Furthermore, Kia will introduce a new top model of the Seltos in the Indian market – Seltos GTX (O), which will come with a panoramic sunroof to give a tough fight to the competition.

Powertrain options on the Seltos will remain unchanged. It will continue to come with three engine options – 115 PS 1.5L petrol, 140 PS 1.4L turbo-petrol and 115 PS 1.5L diesel. The transmission options will include a 6-speed iMT, along with the existing set of choices – 6-speed MT, IVT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed AT.

The Sonet, on the other hand, will see no change in terms of engine-gearbox combinations. It is currently offered with three engine options – 83 PS 1.2L petrol, 120 PS 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 115 PS 1.5L diesel. The gearbox choices include a 6-speed MT, 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed AT. Prices for the Seltos and Sonet start at INR 9.89 lakh and INR 6.79 lakh, respectively.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.