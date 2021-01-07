India-Spec Jeep Compass Facelift Is Finally Here In Flesh

Jeep has finally unveiled the Compass facelift in India. After numerous spy shots and waiting for almost a year, the Jeep Compass facelift is finally here in flesh in India. For 2021, the Jeep Compass comes with revised styling and it looks a lot more mature than before. The real change however lies on the inside where the dashboard has been completely redone with a lot of new features. There are no mechanical changes however. Bookings and test drives for the new Compass will commence towards the end of this month before it is officially launched sometime next month.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Exterior Updates

Most of the updates on the Jeep Compass facelift are concentrated on the face, although its not very comprehensive. The headlamps are a lot sleeker than before and lower portion is a little more angular as well. The headlamp inserts are new as well. Although the grille remains similar in size and shape, the detailing is new with honeycomb inserts. The lower bumper is again completely new with a contrast black trim that runs end-to-end connecting the two fog lamps at either ends. There aren't many changes to the rear or in profile but it does get a new set of ally wheels.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Interior Updates

The interiors of the Jeep Compass facelift have been completely redone and is a huge departure from the pre-facelift car. There's a much larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Jeep’s new UConnect5 connected car tech. The system can receive over-the-air updates and even comes with integrated Amazon Alexa support.

Along with the new touchscreen, the AC vents and the HVAC controls too have been redesigned. The AC particularly look very sleek and stylish. The center console gets a clean, uncluttered layout. Quality levels of the interiors have gone up massively as well. The double-stitched leather inserts and brushed aluminum-like trim on the dashboard give it a very premium feel. There's also a new three-spoke steering wheel and a full-digital instrument cluster.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Features

The top-spec Limited Plus variant of the Compass comes fully loaded with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a premium SUV in the price point. Here's a quick look at the features list.

LED headlights

18-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

10.1-touchscreen with FCA’s UConnect 5 infotainment system

Integrated Amazon Alexa support

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support

Connected car technology

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

Dual-zone automatic climate control

360-degree parking camera

Leather upholstery

Powered tailgate

Electrically-adjustable driver’s seat

Wireless charging

6 airbags

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Traction control

ESC

Hill-start assist and hill-descent control

Auto headlamps and wipers

Jeep Compass Facelift - Powertrain Options

The Jeep Compass facelift remains mechanically unchanged under the hood here in India. That means it will continue with its 173hp, 2.0-litre diesel and 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard with both engines. Additionally, the petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox while the diesel gets a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Price and Rivals

Expect the facelifted model to carry a little premium over the current model’s price which ranges from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). You can also expect Jeep to offer the Trailhawk variant right from day one. When launched, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross.

