Hyundai Custo MPV Teased, Borrows Design Cues from Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai has released a bunch of teaser images of the new Hyundai Custo. The pictures show the front, side and rear look of the MPV which has borrowed design cues from the popular Hyundai Tucson.

The new Hyundai Custo is based on Hyundai Motor Group’s 3rd-gen platform which also underpins Tucson and Staria. Even the Kia Carnival also shares the same platform. It’s to be noted that Custo will be an exclusive model for the Chinese market.

The front end of the Hyundai Custo is indeed eye-catching thanks to the Tucson-like grille (that can also be found on the new Hyundai Creta undergoing road testing) that covers a major portion of the MPV’s front. The LED headlights and DRLs are neatly incorporated into the body and appear to be an integral part of the grille that also houses the brand logo in the centre. Above the grille is the Custo branding.

The side profile of the Hyundai Custo features sharp lines and prominent wheel arches keeping things busy. The rear doors are of the sliding type and the windows appear to be of decent size. However, perhaps, the best part of the MPV is its rear. The through-type LED taillights are instant attention grabbers and give the vehicle a unique visual appeal. The bold chrome Hyundai letter at the centre of the tailgate is surrounded by the long strip of LED signature glow pattern making things even more interesting.

Powering the new Hyundai Custo will be a 1.5L petrol engine pumping out 170 HP. There will also be another petrol motor, a 2.0L unit capable of producing 236 HP. These powertrains have been in the Chinese market for a while now and proved their mettle. For the transmission, both engines will be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Considering that in India, we have luxury MPVs like Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire, it would have been interesting watching the Hyundai Custo land on the Indian shores to increase some competition. Do you think it would have been an instant hit here?