India-bound 2021 Honda Gold Wing unveiled, gets several new features

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing has been unveiled overseas. The new model of the highly popular Japanese luxury touring motorcycle gets a bunch of new interesting features.

For the 2021 Gold Wing, Honda has worked to enhance passenger comfort. The Tour models feature a redesigned backrest for the passenger seat that provides a more relaxed angle. Also, the improved padding and a taller profile would make the overall riding experience for the passenger that much better. For added premium-ness, Honda has also included synthetic leather seat covers in the Tour models.

The storage capacity of the 2021 Gold Wing Tour’s top boxes has been increased. With a total capacity of 61L, they can now hold 11L of more cargo than before. This means accommodating two full-face helmets should be easy and hassle-free. The Tour models also feature new 45W speakers that come with automatic volume-adjustment level.

The new Honda Gold Wing supports Android Auto connectivity that should enhance the overall riding as well as ownership experience of the customers. The cruiser also has Apple CarPlay integration. As for the styling, while the entire motorcycle remains the same as before, Honda has slightly tweaked the lighting at the rear.

The 1.8L horizontally-opposed, 6-cylinder engine of the 2021 Honda Gold Wing is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission plus electric reverse or a 7-speed automatic DCT plus reverse and walking mode. The power is delivered to the driven wheel via a shaft. The standard model of the new Gold Wing is available in a new Pearl Deep Mud Grey colour whereas the top-spec Tour variant of the cruiser gets Gunmetal Black Metallic and the DCT Tour model has Candy Ardent Red paint scheme.

The entire range of the 2021 Honda Gold Wing will be available in the US from February. The prices will start from USD 28,300 which converts to INR 20.70 lakh. Honda is expected to bring the new Gold Wing here in India this year.

