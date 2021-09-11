2021 Force Gurkha to be Unveiled on 15 Sept 2021

Force Motors has been sharing teaser images and videos of the 2021 Force Gurkha on its social media channels for a while. The company has now announced that it is going to finally unveil the updated off-road-capable SUV on 15 Sept 2021.

The new Force Gurkha was first showcased as a concept at the Auto Expo 2020. It would have made it to the showrooms earlier but it would not be incorrect to say that the Covid-19 situation must have incurred some delays in Force Motors’ original plan. Well, the new plan is to unveil the updated SUV on 15 Sept 2021 and we are looking forward to it.

While we would get to know the official specs of the 2021 Force Gurkha next week, here’s what we know about the upcoming SUV so far. The updated Gurkha will have a new shark grille and redesigned bonnet. It will also feature a high-mount air intake snorkel that will enhance the water wading capabilities of the SUV. This means that the new Gurkha will not just be able to perform well in off-road conditions, but it will also look good doing that.

The 2021 Force Gurkha will be equipped with new LED headlamps. They are circular and definitely enhance the SUV’s front look. They also feature jewel-like LED DRLs that further accentuate the visual appeal of the vehicle. Force Motors has also redesigned the ORVMs that have Kukri engraving.

In terms of engine, the 2021 Force Gurkha would draw power from a 2.6L diesel motor that would pump out 90 HP of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque. This mill will comply with the BS6 emission regulations and would be offered a 5-speed MT. Speculations say that Force Motors might also provide a more powerful 2.2L engine with the new Gurkha.