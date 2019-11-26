2020 Mercedes GLC (facelift) to launch in India on 3 December 2019

The 2020 Mercedes GLC (facelift) will be launched in the country on 3 December 2019. It was spotted during local testing just a few days back.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. With the mid-cycle refresh, the Mercedes GLC looks even more impressive. It now features restyled headlamps which flank a new radiator grille with more aggressively shaped louvres and diamond lattice. Apart from that, it also gets new inserts in the tail lamps which boast a fresh design similar to the next-gen GLE and GLS models. Also new on the outside are the tweaked front and rear bumpers. At the back, it looks even more rugged and bold, showing off its off-road character more prominently from the rear angle.

Inside, you'll find the larger 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system that responds to “Hey Mercedes” prompt inputs, an updated steering wheel with Touch Control buttons, revised voice control system, a 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster and the standard-fit keyless-go start function. The mid-cycle refresh has brought the Dynamic Body Control suspension which boasts infinitely adjustable dampers for both axles as well.

The test mule snapped in India was the GLC 220d 4MATIC that uses the 194 PS/ 400 NM 2.0-litre diesel engine. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz may also offer the GLC 300 4MATIC with the 2.0-litre petrol engine which produces 258 PS and 370 Nm of torque. Both the powertrains will use a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLE-based ESF 2019 safety vehicle displayed in India

The new Mercedes GLC will rival the likes of the Land Rover Discovery Sport, the BMW X3 and the Volvo XC60. After the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLC, India will the next-gen GLE SUV, at the start of 2020.

[Source: Autocar India]