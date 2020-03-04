2020 Hyundai Creta vs. Kia Seltos vs. MG Hector vs. Tata Harrier - Top 10 features rivals don’t offer

With some first-in-segment features, the second-gen Hyundai Creta has upped the game against its rivals - Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier. Here's a brief comparison of the 2020 Hyundai Creta with each of these competitors to know what makes it superior over them.

The all-new Hyundai Creta will come with several segment-first features like paddle shifters for its 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, dual exhaust ports at the rear, remote engine start, rear seat headrest cushions and touch-enabled air purifier.

2020 Hyundai Creta vs. Kia Seltos

The most natural and direct rival to the Hyundai Creta has to be its own distant cousin - the Kia Seltos. At the time of its launch, the Kia Seltos shattered all the benchmarks when it comes to novelty, by introducing a range of features never seen before in this segment. However, with the full model change, the previous segment leader packs in few additional comfort and convenience goodies to make sure it feels even newer than the Kia Seltos.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta has a larger, panoramic sunroof, while the Kia Seltos has a smaller single-pane sunroof. Also, while the Kia Seltos does provide air purifier and conventional cruise control, the 2020 Hyundai Creta has touch-enabled air purifier and one-touch cruise control.

In addition, the all-new Hyundai Creta has electric parking brake with auto hold, paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, remote engine start, welcome function with puddle lamps, dual exhaust ports, additional voice commands for telematics system, opening and closing of sunroof and live cricket scores and rear seat headrest cushions, all of which are absent in the Kia Seltos. Unlike the former, though, the latter has the option of a 360-degree camera.

The Kia Seltos has exactly the same set of powertrains as that as the all-new Hyundai Creta. However, in the former, the 1.4-litre engine can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission as well.

2020 Hyundai Creta vs. MG Hector

Like the 2020 Hyundai Creta, the MG Hector boasted many segment-first and few best-in-segment features to make sure the debut of MG in India is noticed on a stronger note. The former is a premium B-SUV, while the Chinese SUV is a C-SUV. Still, it will be seen as a competitor in terms of pricing.

There are several features of the 2020 Hyundai Creta that the MG Hector even though belonging to a higher segment doesn't offer, such as dual exhaust ports, paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, touch-enabled air purifier, remote engine start, ventilated front seats, premium BOSE sound system, rear-seat headrest cushions and wireless smartphone charger.

Also, while the MG Hector has traction control and internet-enabled telematics system, the Hyundai Creta has more multiple modes – Snow, Sand and Mud – for the traction control and smartwatch app for its Bluelink telematics setup. Unlike the Chinese SUV, the South Korean SUV is available in dual-tone colour schemes as well.

However, the MG Hector trumps the Creta with its own set of benefits which are not there in the latter, like electric tailgate, electrically adjustable co-driver seat, 360-degree camera, flat rear floor, floating style turn indicators, front parking sensors, premium Gaana app installed in the infotainment system and heated ORVMs.

The MG Hector has superiority when it comes to powertrains, with a bigger 2.0-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) with 6-speed manual gearbox and 48-volt mild-hybrid functionality for its 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine (145 PS/250 Nm) which is offered with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2020 Hyundai Creta vs. Tata Harrier

The Harrier is undoubtedly the boldest step Tata Motors has ever taken in making passenger vehicles. So, it is pretty evident that the company has left no stone unturned in kitting its current flagship vehicle. The BS-VI version of the Tata Harrier launched recently comes with even more additional features like a large panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and machined alloy wheels.

However, the 2020 Hyundai Creta manages to surpass the Tata Harrier with few more superior features onboard, like electric parking brake with auto hold, advanced telematics with smartwatch app integration, paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, touch-enabled air purifier, remote engine start, ventilated front seats, rear seat headrest cushions, a turbocharged petrol engine along with naturally aspirated petrol engine and rear disc brakes. Also, it features a larger, 10.25-inch HD infotainment system in the Creta (compared to an 8.8-inch system in the Harrier) supports split-screen functionality.

Unlike the 2020 Hyundai Creta, the Tata Harrier is available with only a diesel engine, a 2.0-litre unit (170 PS/350 Nm) linked to a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Powertrains

The new Hyundai Creta will come with a choice of two petrol engines – 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, all of which have been borrowed from the Kia Seltos.