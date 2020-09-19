2020 Hero Passion Pro BS6- First Ride Review

Words By: Jatin Chibber

Hero Passion Pro BS6- Introduction

The entry-level motorcycle segment, like many underdeveloped countries, is the most popular and important one in India. From time-to-time bike makers introduce new models in this segment but most launches revolve around updated versions of tried-and-tested formulas.. Hero is a popular name in the entry-level commuter segment, and if you live in India, you must have heard of the Passion. The motorcycle has been fulfilling demands of the Indian middle-class population for many years. It has even survived the onslaught of several cut-throat competitors over time thanks to constant upgradation. The new 2020 Hero Passion Pro was recently launched in our market and along with a new BS6-compliant powertrain, it gets updated looks and features list as well.

Hero Passion Pro BS6- Styling & Looks

Compared to the BS4 model, the new Hero Passion Pro has more lively design elements. In terms of looks, it will now appeal to younger and mature audiences alike. Hero has added some smart-looking graphics, which make this everyday commuter look quite eye-catching. Up-front, the bike gets a halogen headlamp along with halogen side indicators. The headlamp offers a good throw and illuminates the road quite well. It also gets a blacked-out windshield with new Hero badging at the bottom. Moreover, it also gets sporty-looking 18-inch five-spoke wheels to complement the overall sporty additions. The muscular fuel tank gets nifty-looking shrouds, which also enhance the overall appeal of the motorcycle.

The Hero Passion BS6 we rode was finished in a new Moon Yellow colour shade, which looks quite exciting. The triple-tone graphics on the tank and shrouds make it look even more attractive. Smart touches like a blacked-out gear shifter, brake lever, exhaust, saree guard, engine and kick look add an extra dose of premiumness. It gets a single-piece seat, which is comfortable enough to make your daily commutes effortless.

Moving towards the rear, the motorcycle gets halogen tail lights which give the impression of an LED unit because of its crystal clear finish. Moreover, the rear fascia of the bike also gets halogen side blinkers along with a gloss-black grab rail. Moving towards the cockpit, the 2020 Passion Pro gets a semi-digital instrument console. The left-half of the instrument cluster gets an analogue speedometer, while the other half gets a digital unit which displays the fuel gauge, trip meter, odometer and the i3S on/off indicator. The blue button for i3s system is located on the right as well. The instrument cluster is quite basic but simple works well in a motorcycle at this price point. Overall, the new Hero Passion Pro BS6 looks more stylish and gets plenty of modern touches compared to the outgoing model.

The new 2020 Passion Pro also features Hero’s Xsense technology, a group of nine different sensors which help make the bike a lot safer, more practical and smarter. These include - Bank Angle Sensor (helps switch off the bike in case of an accident), Oxygen/Crank Position Sensor (helps with better fuel efficiency), Throttle Position Sensor (helps accelerate quicker and easier), Engine Oil Temperature Sensor (helps warn users about overheating), i3s Sensor (helps with the bikes i3s system), Intake Air Temperature Sensor (helps engine start up in all temperatures) and Vehicle Speed Sensor (helps pull the bike better with added load).

Hero Passion Pro BS6- Engine & Performance

One of the biggest updates to the new Passion Pro is the upgraded BS6-compliant powertrain. It derives power from a 113cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected BS6 unit that produces 9.02bhp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 9.79 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The company claims that the new Hero Passion Pro produces 9 per cent more power and 22 per cent more torque. While power has been made more linear, torque peaks quicker in the rav band than its predecessor. What this basically means is the Passion Pro BS6 is a tad faster and accelerates a tad quicker. Despite this, it offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 60 kmpl. Not only is it more powerful, the new model is now a bit more fuel-efficient compared to the BS4 model as well.

The initial punch and mid-range are good but the top-end power feels a bit compromised. Built as a commuter, it does offer enough power to make your everyday commutes effortless. The first and second gear is quite short, while the third and fourth gear is a bit long so you can easily cruise in higher gears and can extract good mileage figures. Acceleration is brisk in first gear and city traffic is dealt with effortlessly in second. Hero MotoCorp has also worked on improving the engine refinement levels. This is evident while accelerating hard or creeping up into three-digit speed territory.

The motorcycle also features Hero’s i3S technology. The system, when switched on, turns off your engine if your motorcycle has been idling for more than five seconds. Turning it back on is a simple matter of pulling in the clutch lever. This technology will surely help you to save a lot of fuel, it definitely helped me. In our mileage tests, which were performed under my exact daily-riding conditions, I managed to squeeze out 45kmpl in the city and up to 55kmpl on the highway. One of my favourite features in this motorcycle is the auto sail function, it’ll help you effortlessly cruise through the city traffic without using the accelerator and avoid over-revving the engine for better efficiency. The new Hero Passion BS6 has all the making of a good city bike. However, highway journeys can become a challenging task.

Hero Passion Pro BS6- Ride & Handling

As we mention above, the new Hero Passion Pro BS6 is a perfect city commuter. The wide handlebar along with an upright riding posture, offer a trouble-free riding experience. Hero has also worked on upgrading the suspension system. The front suspension travel has increased by 15 mm. The front suspension is soft, while the rear suspension is on a bit stiffer side. While it is comfortable overall, it works best with a pillion on-board. The bike is based on a new diamond frame chassis, which helps make the new Hero Passion Pro a more capable handler in tight traffic and city riding condition. Not only does the lightened frame mean it is more nimble but is also stronger. The new Passion Pro is offered in two different trim levels - Drum and Disc. We were riding the disc brake model of the bike and the braking system left us impressed. It offers a good bite and helps avoid any unnecessary drama during hard braking.

Hero Passion Pro BS6- Verdict

The new Hero Passion Pro BS6 is offered with a starting price of INR 65,740 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level Drum variant and INR 67,940 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Disc Brake version. Overall, the new Hero Passion Pro BS6 can be the perfect City bike for anyone looking for a smart-looking, feature-loaded, fuel-efficient and safe motorcycle. At the price point it comes at, the 2020 Passion Pro gives us no reason to complain. However, if we did have to nit-pick, a more tractable 5-speed gearbox would be the only change we wish for.