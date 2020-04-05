2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S launched, priced at INR 14.69 lakh

Harley-Davidson has launched the 2020 Low Rider S in India. The premium blacked-out performance cruiser has been priced at INR 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is available in two colour options - Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver. The aforementioned price is for the Vivid Black variant. Harley-Davidson hasn’t announced the price for the Barracuda Silver option yet.

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Specifications

The Low Rider S is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. This 1,745 cc V-Twin mill produces 87 HP at 5,020 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. It comes with Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. It is safe to assume that this is a BS6-compliant engine.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Milwaukee-Eight 114, air-cooled No of cylinders 2 (V-Twin) Displacement 1745 cc Max power 87 HP at 5020 rpm Max torque 145 Nm at 3000 rpm Bore / Stroke 100 mm / 111 mm Compression ratio 10.0:1 Fuel system Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Exhaust 2-into-2 shotgun; catalyst in the muffler

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Features

Unlike the Harley-Davidson Low Rider which has a lot of use of chrome, the Low Rider S features a dark theme. Its V-Twin engine and dual exhausts are totally blacked out, adding an extra touch of sportiness. Also, the raised motocross-style handlebar completely changes the character of the motorcycle.

The cast aluminium wheels finished in matte dark bronze gel with the overall look of the Low Rider S. Harley-Davidson has also given this motorcycle a reduced rake of 28-degrees compared to 30-degrees of the Low Rider. This enhances the handling of the bike. The Harley-Davidson Low Rider S also features a small black visor for that pure dark raw appearance.

