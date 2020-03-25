2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy prices revealed

Harley-Davidson, the first high-end motorcycle company to establish a base in India, has officially revealed the prices of its 2020 Fat Boy.

Just like the 2019 Fat Boy, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is available in two variants. The one with the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine has been priced at INR 18.25 lakh*. The other variant with the more powerful Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine retails at INR 20.10 lakh*.

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Specifications

The 2020 Fat Boy uses Harley-Davidson’s iconic Milwaukee-Eight engine. This is an air-cooled V-Twin engine known for its supreme power, smooth operation and crisp throttle response. It comes with Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI). This mill also provides the legendary Harley rumble.

As mentioned earlier, the 2020 Fat Boy is available in two engine configurations. The Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine has a displacement of 1,745 cc and produces 144 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The bigger Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant has a displacement of 1,868 cc and it churns out 156 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm.

Harley-Davidson hasn’t mentioned anything about the BS6 compliance of these engines on its official website. However, considering that the BS6 deadline is just around the corner, it is safe to assume that both these engines comply with the new BS6 emission norms.

Aspect Milwaukee-Eight 107 Milwaukee-Eight 114 Displacement 1745 cc 1868 cc No of cylinders 2 (V-Twin) 2 (V-Twin) Max torque 144 Nm at 3000 rpm 156 Nm at 3000 rpm Bore / Stroke 100 mm / 111.1 mm 102 mm / 114.3 mm Compression ratio 10.0:1 10.5:1 Fuel system Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Exhaust 2-into-2 staggered; catalyst in the muffler 2-into-2 staggered; catalyst in the muffler

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Features

The Fat Boy has a typical Harley-Davidson appearance. However, it has some unique features. To begin with, the Fat Boy has a massive 160 mm wide front tyre which is one of the widest front tyres you will find in any motorcycle. The rear tyre is 240 mm wide. These tyres are mounted on solid-disc Lakester wheels which give the Fat Boy a very outstanding presence. Combine these features with the beefier, high-performance front forks with racing-style cartridge and you have a motorcycle that demands all the attention of the world. The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy also has a signature LED headlight and satin chrome finishes. We also like the enormous twin exhausts coming out of the V-Twin engine.

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Colours

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy with the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine is available in 5 colour options - Vivid Black, Barracuda Silver, Spruce, River Rocky Grey/Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver Denim/Black Denim. On the other hand, the Fat Boy with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine has 3 colour options - Midnight Blue, Stiletto Red and Zephyr Blue/Black Sunglo.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi