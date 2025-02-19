Dark, Powerful, and Electric: Meet the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre

Rolls-Royce has unleashed the Black Badge Spectre, its most powerful car ever, pushing its electric grand tourer into new territory. With 650bhp and 1075 Nm of torque, this sinister-looking EV outperforms every model in the brand’s history.

The Black Badge badge, known for its bolder, more dynamic editions, enters the electric era with this version of the Spectre. While it retains the 577bhp of the standard model in normal mode, the new Infinity mode unlocks an extra 73bhp for an even more exhilarating drive. This mode, inspired by the legendary Rolls-Royce Merlin engine, sharpens throttle response for a dramatic power surge.

Also read: Rolls-Royce Introduces Exclusive Scent: Because Even Air Should Be Luxurious

For those craving even more thrill, Spirited mode engages launch control, boosting torque from 894 Nm to 1075 Nm, enabling a 0-62 mph sprint in just 4.1 seconds. To complement this added aggression, Rolls-Royce has reworked the suspension with new dampers to counteract weight transfer, ensuring sharper handling. The steering is also made heavier for a more connected drive.

Visually, the Black Badge Spectre is even more distinctive, with a new Vapour Violet paint option, inspired by 1980s and 1990s club culture. Buyers can also illuminate the signature grille in one of five colors, while the interior treadplates now glow in 10 different shades. The 23-inch five-spoke alloys, wrapped in noise-canceling run-flat tires, complete its stealthy presence.