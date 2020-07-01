2020 Force Gurkha To Launch Soon With BS-6 Compliant 2.6L Engine

Force Motors showcased the 2020 Gurkha at the Auto Expo earlier this year. In the new avatar, the off-roader donned a revised styling package for both interior and the exterior. However, the recent reports confirm that the car is in its final phase of development. And, it would soon be heading to the production line followed by the launch in the festive season this year. Talking of the changes, the 2020 Gurkha will boast of a revised front-end. It will now get a new resculpted bumper with a rectangular air dam and prominent fog lamp housings. Also, the headlamps cluster will be a revised one and will feature LED DRLs along with bi-LED set up for low and high beams.

On the sides, the 2020 Gurkha will get horizontal slats on the fenders for improved ventilation. It will continue to get the snorkel like the earlier model. The biggest change on the sides, however, will be the new rear window. The Gurkha will now get a big single glass pane for the rear window in comparison to the dual-pane window and a rear quarter glass seen on the earlier model. Also, the rear facet will boast of certain changes. It will now get a redesigned windshield. It will mimic the look of a single-pane windscreen, but it will continue to be a 3-piece setup. The tailgate-mounted spare wheel will now move towards the centre, while the bumper-mounted tail lamps will now shift on the body shell of the car.

The interior of the 2020 Gurkha will also be updated with a redesigned dashboard in place. The interior will now come finished in a dual-tone scheme to accentuate the overall ambience; however, it is likely to do with the same age-old hard plastics. A new touchscreen infotainment will also be present on the dashboard this time. The rear seats will be placed in a forward-facing manner, and are likely to be a set of captain chairs as seen on the model that was showcased at the Auto Expo.

<iframe width="740" height="422" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zkVv7VecqDA" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Talking of the powertrains, the Gurkha will retain its 2.6L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. It is capable of putting out a peak power and torque output of 90 PS and 280 Nm, respectively. The recently introduced 2.2L (140 PS) diesel engine is also expected to be offered as an option. The Gurkha was recently updated with a solid axle at the front, whereas the 2020 model showcased at the Auto Expo sported IFS. It would be a big downer for the car if Force plans to continue with the dual-wishbone setup. Once launched, the 2020 Gurkha will compete against the upcoming new-gen Mahindra Thar.