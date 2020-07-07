2020 Audi RS7 Sportback to launch soon, DETAILS HERE

When Audi started accepting bookings for the 2020 RS7 Sportback in late June, it became quite obvious that the new sedan will be launched in India very soon. However, we did not know the exact details back then. But we do now.

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is scheduled to be launched on 16 July. It will be the fourth car, after the Audi A6, Audi A8, and Audi Q8, in the German company’s revamped product line-up for our country.

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback Exterior

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback flaunts a massive blacked-out front grille whose shape and sharp design somehow gels with that of the car’s sleek and gorgeous matrix LED headlamps. The front end of the new sedan also features larger air intakes. The 21-inch wheels and sloping roofline are the key highlights on the side whereas the prominent diffuser, dual exhausts, and LED taillamps keep things busy at the rear.

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback Interior

To ensure the sporty character of the car is maintained even on the inside, Audi has provided the 2020 RS7 Sportback with a flat-bottom steering wheel along with paddle shifters. Enthusiasts will also appreciate the presence of aluminium pedals and the addition of Alcantara upholstery does not hurt. The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback also comes with a dual touchscreen set up and the company’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster.

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback Specs

While all of the aforementioned features are certainly good to have, it is what’s under the hood of the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback that makes all the difference. The sedan has a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that is accompanied by twin turbos. The result is a whopping 600 hp of power and ground-shattering 800 Nm of torque. Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system and an 8-speed automatic gearbox help to put all that power and torque to proper use. The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is capable of doing the 0-100 km/h sprint in a mere 3.6 seconds!

