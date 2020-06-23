Following the key launches in the form of Q8 SUV and A8 flagship sedan, Audi is prepping up to expand its portfolio by launching the all new RS7 Sportback. Official bookings for the new Audi RS7 Sportback have commenced with a token amount of INR 10 lakh, with the deliveries of this five-door sports sedan scheduled to start in August 2020.

The Audi RS7 Sportback has entered into its second generation, which has seen the car receiving subtle tweaks in and out as well as to its powertrain. The new model features Audi’s latest design bits, ranging from an all new hexagonal black front grille, trapezoidal Matrix LED headlamps, revised air dams on the front bumper, 22-inch alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps and rear bumper with dual oval shaped exhaust ports.

On the inside too, the new Audi RS7 Sportback feels rejuvenated with an all new dashboard comprising of Audi’s virtual cockpit and latest version of MMI enabled infotainment system. Other features include RS sport seats with 14-way power adjustments and heating functions as well as contrast honeycomb stitching, heads up display, heated rear seats, electric door closing and leather padding on the dashboard, armrest and centre console.

Powering the new Audi RS7 Sportback is a 4.0-litre twin turbocharged V8 petrol engine, which belts out a maximum power output of 600 PS and a peak torque output of 800 Nm. This enables the Sportback to propel from standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. The car gets an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox, Quattro all wheel drive configuration, five different drive modes including specified RS modes and dynamic all wheel steering as standard.

After a long hiatus from new launches and streamlining its product lineup with omission of diesel powered variants of its cars, Audi India is gearing up with all new launches for the Indian market. Currently, Audi India has A6 and A8 sedans as well as Q8 SUV in its lineup, and the RS7 Sportback is all set to become the most expensive and sportiest of the lot.

