125cc Honda Shine Achieves 20 Lakh Sales Mark in Central India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that its 125cc motorcycle, Honda Shine, has achieved the 20 lakh sales milestone in Central India that includes the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Growing pillar to pillar through the years, over 10 lakh customers joined the Honda Shine family in a span of 10 years. However, delivering on its promise of matchless quality and service, HMSI has taken just 6 years to welcome the recent 10 lakh customers.

Thanking customers and speaking on this landmark feat, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are immensely thankful to our 2 million-strong Shine family in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. With a growing shift in demand for 125cc motorcycle segment, Honda Shine truly brings a holistic commuter offering for its customers. Complementing this experience further, we have over 1200 Honda 2Wheeler touchpoints taking care of our customers’ comprehensive needs. On behalf of HMSI family, once again I would like to thank our customers for putting their valuable trust in brand Shine.”

Continuing its leadership in the country with more than 50% market share in the 125cc motorcycle segment, the Honda Shine recently achieved the prestigious milestone of 1 Crore customers in India.

https://philkotse.sitew.de/

http://philkotse.bravesites.com/

http://philkotse.bravesites.com/about-us

https://philkotse.sitew.de/About-us