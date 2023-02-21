100 Years Edition of BMW R nineT & R 18 Launched in India

BMW Motorrad India has launched the BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years limited edition motorcycles in India. These motorcycles can be booked at BMW Motorrad India dealerships.

To celebrate its 100-year history, BMW Motorrad is now presenting the two protagonists of the Heritage experience world - the R nineT Roadster and the R 18 Cruiser with big boxer - as 100 Years edition models. In keeping with the year in which BMW Motorrad was founded, both models are limited to 1923 units each.

BMW R nineT 100 Years

The reduced design language of the R nineT is shaped by 100 years of motorcycle construction and BMW Motorrad's unbroken passion for the boxer engine. Classic roadster design skilfully sets the scene with a compact tank and upright seating position as well as high-quality materials and stylish design elements. The new R nineT 100 Years becomes an exclusive anniversary edition thanks to numerous other special features. The heart is still the air/oil-cooled, 80 kW (109 hp) two-cylinder boxer engine. In the anniversary edition the legendary engine is accompanied by a wide range of options and an elaborate surface concept.

This costs Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW R 18 100 Years

The unmissable centrepiece of the R 18 100 Years is the 67 kW (91 hp) boxer engine with the largest displacement ever installed by BMW Motorrad. Both technically and visually, the BMW R 18 borrows from famous BMW models such as the BMW R 5 and puts the focus back on the essentials of motorcycling: Purist, no-frills technology and the boxer engine as the epicentre of riding pleasure. The big boxer is also complemented by numerous special features as well as a high-grade surface concept in the anniversary edition of the R 18.

BMW Motorrad is selling this for Rs 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom).